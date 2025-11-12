Evergreen net profit hits $1.85b, orders seven LNG dual-fuel newbuilds

Taiwanese shipping group Evergreen Marine Corporation (EMC) has announced its consolidated financial report for the first nine months of 2025, reporting a net profit attributable to owners of the parent company of NT$60.06 billion ($1.85 billion). The report was approved by the company's board of directors and audit committee on November 12, 2025.

For the period from January 1 to September 30, 2025, the company recorded total operating revenue of NT$293.38 billion and an operating income of NT$65.80 billion. Profit before tax for the period was NT$72.32 billion, resulting in a basic earnings per share of NT$27.74.