Container Shipping

Evergreen net profit hits $1.85b, orders seven LNG dual-fuel newbuilds

Taiwan's Evergreen Group places $3b order for 11 containerships
Rendering of an Evergreen vessel
Published on

Taiwanese shipping group Evergreen Marine Corporation (EMC) has announced its consolidated financial report for the first nine months of 2025, reporting a net profit attributable to owners of the parent company of NT$60.06 billion ($1.85 billion). The report was approved by the company's board of directors and audit committee on November 12, 2025.

For the period from January 1 to September 30, 2025, the company recorded total operating revenue of NT$293.38 billion and an operating income of NT$65.80 billion. Profit before tax for the period was NT$72.32 billion, resulting in a basic earnings per share of NT$27.74.

As of the end of the third quarter, the company's total assets stood at NT$847.15 billion, with total liabilities of NT$284.91 billion.

On the same day, the board also approved a resolution for the company's subsidiary, Evergreen Marine Asia, to acquire seven new 14,000 TEU container vessels equipped with LNG dual-fuel propulsion.

The vessels will be acquired from South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries. The unit price for each ship is between $175 million and $205 million, making the total transaction price for the seven newbuilds between $1.225 billion and $1.435 billion.

The company stated the acquisition is for "operational purposes" and was decided through price negotiation based on current market prices.

Asia
Taiwan
South Korea
Samsung Heavy Industries
Evergreen Marine Corporation
financial results
business news

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com