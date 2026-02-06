Evergreen Marine unit places order for 16 feeder containerships

China's CSSC Offshore and Marine Engineering (COMEC) announced on February 4 that its subsidiary has secured a major shipbuilding order for the construction of 16 feeder container vessels. The contract, signed between CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding and Singapore-based Evergreen Marine Asia, is valued between $736 million and $896 million.

The agreement covers the construction of 16 containerships, each with a capacity of 3,000 TEU. COMEC stated the series of vessels is scheduled for delivery from 2028 to 2030 or earlier.