Euroseas secures two-year charter extension for feeder vessel

Euroseas announced on that it has secured a new time charter contract for its feeder containership, EM Spetses.

The 2007-built vessel has a capacity of 1,740 TEU and a deadweight tonnage of 23,224. It will be employed for a minimum period of 22 to a maximum period of 24 months.

The agreement is set at a gross daily rate of $21,500. This represents a daily increase of over $3,000 compared to the current rate for the vessel.

The new charter period is scheduled to begin on April 12, 2026. This commencement will occur in direct continuation of the vessel's present charter agreement.