Euroseas secures three-year charters for feeder boxship trio

Greece-based ship owner Euroseas has announced new forward charter contracts for three of its 2,800 TEU feeder containerships. The vessels involved are the Leonidas Z, Gregos, and Terataki.

The charters have been fixed for a minimum period of 35 months to a maximum of 37 months at a gross daily rate of $30,000. The new agreements are expected to commence immediately following the redelivery from their current charters, scheduled during the first, second, and third quarters of 2026.