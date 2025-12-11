Euroseas secures three-year charters for feeder boxship trio

Greece-based ship owner Euroseas has announced new forward charter contracts for three of its 2,800 TEU feeder containerships. The vessels involved are the Leonidas Z, Gregos, and Terataki.
The charters have been fixed for a minimum period of 35 months to a maximum of 37 months at a gross daily rate of $30,000. The new agreements are expected to commence immediately following the redelivery from their current charters, scheduled during the first, second, and third quarters of 2026.
Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas, said, “These fixtures demonstrate the strong underlying demand for the feeder container segment, helping to keep the charter market for such vessels at high levels and firm despite global uncertainties.”
The company estimates the contracts will generate approximately $75 million of EBITDA over the minimum period. The deals increase Euroseas' charter coverage to approximately 82.5 per cent for 2026, 66.5 per cent for 2027, and 42 per cent for 2028.