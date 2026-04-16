Euroseas secures three year charter extension for feeder boxship

Euroseas reported it has secured a time charter contract extension for its feeder containership, EM Kea, at a gross daily rate of $30,000. Built in 2007, the vessel has a capacity of 3,100 TEU and will begin the new term on July 14, 2026, as a direct continuation of its current employment.

The agreement covers a minimum period of 36 months and a maximum of 38 months at the option of the charterer. According to the company, this daily rate represents an increase of nearly 60 per cent compared to the current earnings of the vessel.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Euroseas, stated that the fixture was secured at a profitable rate with a "top-class" charterer.