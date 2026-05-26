Euroseas secures charter extensions for two feeder containerships

Euroseas has secured charter contract extensions for two of its feeder containerships, Stephania K and Pepi Star. The company announced that the 2024-built sister vessels, each with a capacity of 1,800 TEU, have been contracted for a minimum of 24 months and a maximum of 26 months at a gross daily rate of $25,500.

These new agreements are scheduled to commence on July 28, 2026, and August 19, 2026, respectively, representing a direct continuation of the current charters.

Euroseas said the charter extensions are expected to generate approximately $27 million of EBITDA over the minimum contracted period of both vessels.