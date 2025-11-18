Euroseas reports $29.7m Q3 net income, announces charters

Container vessel owner Euroseas reported net income of $29.7 million, or $4.27 per share, for the third quarter of 2025. This compares to a net income of $27.6 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $38.8 million, up from $36.1 million in Q3 2024.

Total net revenues for the third quarter reached $56.9 million, a 5.1 per cent increase from $54.1 million in Q3 2024. The company’s fleet of 22 vessels earned an average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate of $29,284 per day, representing a 10.7 per cent increase over the prior-year period.