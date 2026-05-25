Euroseas posts lower profit in Q1 2026

Athens-based container ship owner Euroseas reported a first-quarter profit of $32.5 million, down from $36.9 million in the same period last year.

The company also recorded total net revenues of $55.8 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, representing a one per cent decrease compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Over this period, Euroseas operated an average of 21 vessels that earned an average daily time charter equivalent rate of $30,354. Chief Financial Officer Tasos Aslidis noted that daily vessel operating expenses rose by approximately five per cent, which he attributed to the softening of the US dollar against the euro.