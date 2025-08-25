Euroseas orders two more 4,300TEU containerships for $118.5m
Greek containership owner and operator Euroseas has announced that it has signed a contract for the construction of two additional 4,300TEU container vessels. The ships will be built at the Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding yard in China.
The total consideration for the two newbuilding contracts is approximately $118.5 million, with each vessel costing about $59.25 million. The company stated that the order will be financed with a combination of debt and equity. The two new vessels are scheduled to be delivered in March and May of 2028.
Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas, commented that the new ships are sister vessels to two others that the company ordered in October of 2024.
He stated that the company is committed to growing and modernising its fleet and believes that investing in "eco intermediate-sized" containerships is a sound investment strategy, adding that this specific vessel segment currently has a low orderbook and an ageing existing fleet.