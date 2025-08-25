Euroseas orders two more 4,300TEU containerships for $118.5m

Greek containership owner and operator Euroseas has announced that it has signed a contract for the construction of two additional 4,300TEU container vessels. The ships will be built at the Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding yard in China.

The total consideration for the two newbuilding contracts is approximately $118.5 million, with each vessel costing about $59.25 million. The company stated that the order will be financed with a combination of debt and equity. The two new vessels are scheduled to be delivered in March and May of 2028.