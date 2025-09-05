Eimskip to charter two new 2,280TEU container vessels

Icelandic shipping company Eimskip has approved newbuild contracts for two 2,280TEU container vessels, which it will take on a ten-year time-charter. Eimskip said the new ships will be the largest in the company’s operations.

The newbuild contracts have been signed by ElbFeeder, a German affiliate of Eimskip, with the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Nanjing. Delivery of the two vessels is expected in the second half of 2028. Eimskip stated that the ten-year time-charter will result in an expected lease liability of $86 million on its balance sheet.