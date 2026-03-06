Earnings down 21 per cent at CMA CGM as Middle East clouds 2026 outlook

CMA CGM expects demand for container shipping to slow this year after a brisk 2025, while instability in the Middle East has made the outlook for freight rates uncertain, the French group said on Friday.

The company, like other shipping firms, is grappling with the consequences of the US-Israeli war with Iran, which follows two years of disruption to sailings through the Red Sea due to attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

In 2026, container shipping is expected to record moderate growth. Developments in the Middle East, particularly in the Red Sea, will be key factors influencing market balance and freight rate trends, CMA CGM said in a results statement.

The world's third-largest container line reported core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $10.57 billion for 2025, down 21.4 per cent, as increased global shipping capacity weighed on freight rates.