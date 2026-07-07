DP World Shipping Solutions acquires containership for India operations

DP World's marine services business, DP World Shipping Solutions, has acquired DP World Indus, a container vessel with a capacity of more than 2,500 TEU which will operate on India routes.

The vessel recently made its maiden call at Jeddah South Container Terminal, which is also operated by DP World.

The company stated that this acquisition expands its coastal shipping network in India, which currently spans 14 ports and maintains a fleet of 10 vessels. It reported that its coastal shipping operations handled more than 473,000 TEU in 2025.