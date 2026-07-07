DP World Shipping Solutions acquires containership for India operations

DP World's marine services business, DP World Shipping Solutions, has acquired DP World Indus, a container vessel with a capacity of more than 2,500 TEU which will operate on India routes.
The vessel recently made its maiden call at Jeddah South Container Terminal, which is also operated by DP World.
The company stated that this acquisition expands its coastal shipping network in India, which currently spans 14 ports and maintains a fleet of 10 vessels. It reported that its coastal shipping operations handled more than 473,000 TEU in 2025.
Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services at DP World, stated that the Indian coastal shipping sector offers a significant opportunity to improve supply chain efficiency.
In addition to the acquisition, DP World Shipping Solutions signed a memorandum of Understanding last year with Sagarmala Finance Corporation, an Indian Government enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
The two entities are collaborating to develop and scale coastal and shortsea shipping services across India.