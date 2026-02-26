DP World introduces new containership to India–Middle East service

DP World Shipping Solutions, a unit of DP World Marine Services, has integrated the newly acquired DP World Chennai into its Red Sea–Gulf–India service.
Following its maiden call at Jebel Ali recently, the vessel provides a capacity exceeding 5,000 TEU to enhance trade links between India and the Middle East.
Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer of Marine Services at DP World, stated the acquisition, “enhances our capability to offer consistent and scheduled connections throughout the India–Middle East corridor.”
This acquisition forms part of the company's strategy to establish a network through proprietary assets and synergy between port and marine services. DP World Shipping Solutions noted that it rose to 15th place in the Alphaliner global top 50 carriers ranking earlier this year.
DP World said that plans are in place for the company to support trade infrastructure in India with an investment of $5 billion over the coming years.
Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Sagarmala Finance Corporation, the company intends to collaborate on scaling coastal and shortsea shipping services.