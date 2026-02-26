DP World introduces new containership to India–Middle East service

This acquisition forms part of the company's strategy to establish a network through proprietary assets and synergy between port and marine services. DP World Shipping Solutions noted that it rose to 15th place in the Alphaliner global top 50 carriers ranking earlier this year.

DP World said that plans are in place for the company to support trade infrastructure in India with an investment of $5 billion over the coming years.

Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Sagarmala Finance Corporation, the company intends to collaborate on scaling coastal and shortsea shipping services.