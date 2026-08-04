Danaos reports higher Q2 net income as conflicts drive up rates

Danaos Corporation reported net income of $151.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, up from $130.9 million recorded during the same period in 2025.

Operating revenue for the containership and dry bulk vessel owner increased to $274.37 million from $262.15 million a year earlier, supported by stronger conditions in the dry bulk market.

Adjusted net income rose to $133.1 million, or $7.29 per diluted share, compared with $117 million, or $6.36 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. For the first six months of 2026, the company reported net income of $292.2 million on operating revenue of $528.07 million.