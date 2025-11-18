Danaos Q3 net income rises to $130.6m, orders new vessels

Danaos Corporation reported a net income of $130.6 million, or $7.14 per share, for the third quarter of 2025, an increase from $123 million, or $6.36 per share, in the same period of 2024. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $124.1 million, or $6.75 per adjusted diluted share.

Operating revenues for the quarter increased by 1.8 per cent year-on-year to $260.7 million. The company’s container vessel fleet utilization stood at 98.1 per cent, while dry bulk vessel utilization was 100.0 per cent. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter rose slightly to $181.6 million.