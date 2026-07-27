Costamare reports lower second-quarter earnings as revenue declines

During the quarter, Costamare completed $920 million in new bilateral financing agreements to refinance existing debt. The company said it expects to complete additional refinancings of up to $331 million during the third quarter of 2026. According to Costamare, the refinancing will reduce interest costs on the affected vessels and leave the company with no debt maturities until 2030.

The company also secured a bilateral commitment for a $52 million debt facility to finance the acquisition of two secondhand containerships built in 2001, each with a capacity of approximately 5,600 TEU.

Costamare said it has paid the initial instalments for its 16 newbuild containerships, while the remaining shipyard payments are planned to be financed through Chinese financial institutions.