Costamare posts net income of $371m for FY2025

Costamare reported a net income from continuing operations of $371 million for the year ending December 31, 2025. The company stated the results reflect the spin-off of its dry bulk business, which was completed on May 6, 2025.

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, the shipping firm recorded a net income of $72.6 million. This figure represents a decrease from the $88.6 million reported for the corresponding period in 2024.

Voyage revenue for the full year reached $846.7 million, the company reported. The firm attributed a 2.1 per cent decrease in annual revenue to lower accounting revenue for two vessels and decreased charter rates for certain ships.