COSCO Shipping Holdings reports drop in Q3 net profit as freight rates fall

COSCO Shipping Holdings has announced its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a significant decline in profitability due to lower market freight rates.

Net profit attributable to shareholders for the third quarter was CNY9.53 billion ($1.3 billion), a 55.14 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2024. Operating revenue for the quarter also fell by 20.42 per cent to CNY58.50 billion.