Container imports to Long Beach/LA fell seven per cent in September

September imports to the busiest US seaport complex dropped 7.3 per cent from the year earlier, after early stockpiling to avoid duties weakened demand, port executives said.

Imports processed by the Port of Long Beach fell 6.9 per cent year-over-year to 388,084 20-foot equivalent units. The adjacent Port of Los Angeles handled 460,044 incoming TEU, 7.6 per cent fewer than a year ago.