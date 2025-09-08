Construction begins on Yara Clean Ammonia's new containership
Construction has begun on a new ammonia-powered container vessel to be operated by Norway's Yara Clean Ammonia.
Yara Eyde is set to operate on the Oslo–Porsgrunn–Bremerhaven–Rotterdam route. The vessel will be owned by Delphis, the container division of CMB Tech, and operated by Yara Clean Ammonia and North Sea Container Line (NCL) under the NCL Oslofjord joint venture.
The commercial operations will be managed by NCL's existing setup while Yara Clean Ammonia will deliver ammonia fuel to the vessel.
Yara Eyde will be a 1,400TEU, ice-class containership. Following completion at Qingdao Yangfan Shipbuilding in China, the ship will be delivered by the middle of 2026, after which it will be operated on routes in the North Sea.
NCL Oslofjord had earleir secured a long-term contract of affreightment with Yara International for the freight of containers between Yara's fertiliser plant in Porsgrunn, Norway and Hamburg and Bremerhaven in Germany.
CMB Tech said it is the partners' aim to become the world's first line operator to focus exclusively on ammonia-powered ships.