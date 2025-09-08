Construction begins on Yara Clean Ammonia's new containership

Construction has begun on a new ammonia-powered container vessel to be operated by Norway's Yara Clean Ammonia.

Yara Eyde is set to operate on the Oslo–Porsgrunn–Bremerhaven–Rotterdam route. The vessel will be owned by Delphis, the container division of CMB Tech, and operated by Yara Clean Ammonia and North Sea Container Line (NCL) under the NCL Oslofjord joint venture.