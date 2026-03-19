CMA CGM welcomes dual-fuel 24,000TEU ship to fleet

French shipping company CMA CGM took delivery of a new container vessel on Tuesday, March 17.

Built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, CMA CGM Grand Palais belongs to a series of container vessels that each have a capacity of 24,000 TEUs and a dual-fuel propulsion system that can also run on LNG.

The Bureau Veritas-classed CMA CGM Grand Palais has an LOA of 399 metres, a beam of 61.3 metres, a draught of 14.5 metres, and a depth of 33.5 metres. The dimensions make the newbuild one of the largest dual-fuel container vessels in the world, while the 24,000 TEUs may include up to 2,200 refrigerated containers.