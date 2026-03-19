CMA CGM welcomes dual-fuel 24,000TEU ship to fleet

French shipping company CMA CGM took delivery of a new container vessel on Tuesday, March 17.
Built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, CMA CGM Grand Palais belongs to a series of container vessels that each have a capacity of 24,000 TEUs and a dual-fuel propulsion system that can also run on LNG.
The Bureau Veritas-classed CMA CGM Grand Palais has an LOA of 399 metres, a beam of 61.3 metres, a draught of 14.5 metres, and a depth of 33.5 metres. The dimensions make the newbuild one of the largest dual-fuel container vessels in the world, while the 24,000 TEUs may include up to 2,200 refrigerated containers.
The ship’s WinGD dual-fuel engine is fed by GTT Mark III membrane-type LNG fuel tanks with a total capacity of 18,600 cubic metres. When operating solely on LNG, the ship can sail up to 20,000 nautical miles on a single voyage.
The main engine also incorporates an intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system, and this configuration significantly reduces methane emissions and enables compliance with IMO Tier III emission standards when operating in conjunction with the engine in diesel mode.
The ICER system optimises energy efficiency, achieving an EEDI reduction well beyond the IMO’s Tier III emissions standards.