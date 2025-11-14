CMA CGM warns of difficult 2026 due to overcapacity, weak demand

The container shipping industry is bracing for a challenging year as new vessels boost capacity while demand slows, French group CMA CGM said on Friday, citing early orders in 2025 driven by trade tensions.

CMA CGM, the world’s third-largest container line, reported on Friday core EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of $2.96 billion for the third quarter. That was down 40.5 per cent from a year earlier but up from the previous quarter, as volumes recovered from an April halt to China-US trade amid a tariff standoff.