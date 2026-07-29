CMA CGM reports Q2 profit jump amid ongoing Middle East tensions

CMA CGM has published its financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

CMA CGM said it achieved strong results driven by the group’s agility in a volatile environment marked by geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East.

The company reported strong growth in maritime volumes transported (six per cent year-on-year), supported by sustained freight rates. There was also continued growth in logistics activities, with revenue up 8.5 per cent year-on-year.