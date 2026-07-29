CMA CGM reports Q2 profit jump amid ongoing Middle East tensions

CMA CGM has published its financial results for the second quarter of 2026.
CMA CGM said it achieved strong results driven by the group’s agility in a volatile environment marked by geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East.
The company reported strong growth in maritime volumes transported (six per cent year-on-year), supported by sustained freight rates. There was also continued growth in logistics activities, with revenue up 8.5 per cent year-on-year.
"Against a backdrop of continued geopolitical instability, the group delivered solid results in the second quarter of 2026, driven by the performance of our shipping activities, the growth of our terminals and air cargo businesses, and the complementary strengths of our logistics operations," said Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group.
"This performance reflects our strategy of expanding in key markets and investing in strategic assets. They once again demonstrate the strength of our model, our agility and our resilience, all in support of delivering reliable, high-quality service to our customers."
CMA CGM said global trade remained dynamic, supported by four main factors: resilient global consumer demand, sustained corporate investment generating strong import-export flows, inventory restocking amid heightened uncertainty, and the acceleration of orders ahead of the implementation of new tariffs.
The CMA CGM Group said that, in this context, it demonstrated its adaptability, resilience and agility by adjusting its network and operations, optimising fleet deployment, and maintaining disciplined cost management.
Leveraging its operational agility and the flexibility of its network, the group recorded strong growth in transported volumes (six per cent YOY). Combined with sustained freight rates, this performance offset the additional costs generated by the conflict in the Middle East, including those related to the immobilisation of certain vessels, higher insurance premiums, and lower volumes on services calling at the region.
In the second quarter of 2026, revenue amounted to US$15.7 billion, up 19.2 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2025. Gross operating profit reached US$3 billion, an increase of 31 per cent, representing a gross operating profit margin of 19 per cent, up 1.7 percentage points YOY.
CMA CGM said this improvement was mainly driven by the shipping business, supported by a favourable volume effect and improved freight rates in a context marked by geopolitical disruptions and heightened risks to global supply chains.
In the second quarter of 2026, transported volumes reached 6.3 million TEUs, up six per cent compared with the second quarter of 2025, driven by strong demand in a market environment marked by continued uncertainty.
Revenue from the shipping activity amounted to US$10 billion, up 22 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2025, mainly reflecting an average revenue per TEU of US$1,575, up 15.1 per cent YOY.
Gross operating profit from shipping stood at US$2.3 billion, compared with US$1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The gross operating profit margin increased by 3.3 percentage points to reach 22.7 per cent, reflecting higher freight rates compared with the previous year.
Revenue from logistics activity amounted to US$5 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up 8.5 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2025, supported by organic growth, scope effects and foreign exchange impacts. Gross operating profit from logistics activity reached US$388 million, down 15.4 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2025. The gross operating profit margin stood at 7.8 per cent, down 2.2 percentage points, reflecting pressure on freight forwarding activities in a challenging market environment, as well as continued difficulties affecting the automotive sector.