CMA CGM changes tune on fleet redeployment to avoid US surcharges on China-built vessels
French shipping group CMA CGM is not planning to impose surcharges on cargo shipped to or from the United States in response to US port fees to be imposed on Chinese-built vessels from October 14, it said on Wednesday.
"As announced earlier this year by the US Trade Representative (USTR), effective October 14, 2025, the US will begin assessing new service fees for maritime transport services of Chinese operators and shipowners and on maritime transport services of operators using Chinese-built vessels," said CMG CGM.
"These fees will be phased in over a period of three years, increasing incrementally over time. CMA CGM is fully prepared and well-positioned to safeguard our customers’ interests. We operate one of the most flexible and diversified fleets in the industry.
"During the 180-day grace period following the April 17 USTR announcement, CMA CGM has taken the necessary steps to implement a robust and adaptive contingency plan.
"Thanks to the fleet and operational adjustments we are now implementing ahead of October 14, we currently expect to both maintain our service coverage to all scheduled US ports and minimise any impacts of the upcoming USTR fees.
"Despite the challenges this new service fee may create for our operations, based on the current structure and applicability of the service fee, CMA CGM does not plan to implement a surcharge at this time to cover USTR-related fees as currently structured."
The group, the world's third-largest container line, had said previously it would redeploy its fleet to avoid incurring the US port fees.
