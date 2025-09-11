CMA CGM changes tune on fleet redeployment to avoid US surcharges on China-built vessels

French shipping group CMA CGM is not planning to impose surcharges on cargo shipped to or from the United States in response to US port fees to be imposed on Chinese-built vessels from October 14, it said on Wednesday.

"As announced earlier this year by the US Trade Representative (USTR), effective October 14, 2025, the US will begin assessing new service fees for maritime transport services of Chinese operators and shipowners and on maritime transport services of operators using Chinese-built vessels," said CMG CGM.