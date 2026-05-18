CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd stop Cuba operations after US order

Shipping giants CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd have suspended all bookings to and from Cuba until further notice, they said separately on Sunday, with both citing a US executive order issued on May 1.

“Following the US Executive Order issued on May 1, CMA CGM has decided to suspend its bookings to or from Cuba until further notice,” the French shipping giant said in an emailed statement. It added it was, “closely monitoring the situation,” and would adapt its operations in compliance with applicable regulations.

A Hapag-Lloyd spokesman said the German company was similarly suspending Cuban orders, "due to compliance risks associated with the US president’s executive order of May 1."

The Cuban Government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.