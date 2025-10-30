CIMC Q3 net profit falls 70 per cent amid market fluctuations

China International Marine Containers (CIMC) has announced its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a sharp decline in profit.

Net profit attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was CNY287.5 million ($39.4 million), a 70.13 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter also fell by 17.82 per cent year-on-year to CNY40.97 billion.