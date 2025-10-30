CIMC Q3 net profit falls 70 per cent amid market fluctuations

China International Marine Containers (CIMC) has announced its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a sharp decline in profit.
Net profit attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was CNY287.5 million ($39.4 million), a 70.13 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter also fell by 17.82 per cent year-on-year to CNY40.97 billion.
For the first nine months of 2025, the group's revenue was CNY117.06 billion, a 9.23 per cent decrease from the same period in 2024. Net profit attributable to shareholders for the nine-month period was CNY1.57 billion, a 14.35 per cent decrease. Net profit excluding non-recurring items fell 14.01 per cent to CNY1.45 billion.
Despite the profit decline, the group's net cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months surged by 510.19 per cent to CNY9.83 billion. Total assets remained stable at CNY175.25 billion.
In its logistics segment, the company noted that while global container trade volume remained resilient, production and sales volumes for its core container manufacturing business declined from the historical peak of the previous year.
Cumulative sales of dry cargo containers for the first nine months fell 27.53 per cent to 1.80 million TEU. However, demand for reefer containers saw significant growth, with sales volumes increasing 64.35 per cent to 153,500 TEU, driven by South American fruit exports.
In the energy segment, CIMC Enric achieved a 7.7 per cent year-on-year revenue growth to CNY19.35 billion for the first nine months.
This was driven by a 64.4 per cent revenue increase in the offshore “clean energy” business, accelerated delivery of vessel orders, and stable demand for LNG storage and transportation equipment.