Chinese container ship halves EU delivery time on maiden Arctic voyage to UK

A Chinese container ship has completed a pioneering journey through the Arctic to a UK port, state-run propaganda news agency Xinhua reported, cutting in half the usual transit time for the electric vehicles and solar panels aboard destined for Europe.

The Istanbul Bridge's maiden voyage, originally expected to take 18 days, was delayed by two days due to a storm off the coast of Norway but the ship still reached Europe earlier than the 40 to 50 days it takes cargo ships going through the Suez Canal or around the Cape of Good Hope.