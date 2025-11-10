Caution over tariffs drives US container imports down

"Our trade outlook is for a small decline in imports this year compared with 2024 and a further, larger decline in the first quarter of 2026," Hackett Associates Founder Ben Hackett said.

Imports from China, one of the United States' top trading partners, rose 5.4 per cent month-over-month to 803,901 TEU, but saw broad year-over-year declines in its largest categories with imports of furniture and bedding down 13.6 per cent, toys and sporting goods down 30.4 per cent and electrical machinery down 17.2 per cent compared to 2024.

"October's results reflect ongoing caution among importers, with broad-based year-over-year declines and limited month-over-month growth. With new US–China trade terms now in place following recent negotiations, China's share of US imports may stabilize in the near term," Descartes said.