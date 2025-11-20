Capital Clean Energy Carriers sells Neo-Panamax containership

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) has announced the sale of the Neo-Panamax container vessel Buenaventura Express to a third party. The company signed a memorandum of agreement for the transaction on October 29, 2025.

The 13,312 TEU vessel, built in 2023 by Hyundai Samho Industries in South Korea, has a deadweight of 142,411 and is fitted with a hybrid scrubber. Delivery to the new owners is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2026.