Capital Clean Energy Carriers sells Neo-Panamax containership

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) has announced the sale of the Neo-Panamax container vessel Buenaventura Express to a third party. The company signed a memorandum of agreement for the transaction on October 29, 2025.
The 13,312 TEU vessel, built in 2023 by Hyundai Samho Industries in South Korea, has a deadweight of 142,411 and is fitted with a hybrid scrubber. Delivery to the new owners is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2026.
CCEC estimates a total book gain of $4.4 million from the sale. The cash proceeds will be utilised to pay down estimated outstanding debt of $84.4 million and for general corporate purposes.
The company stated that the divestment is consistent with its strategy to shift focus towards the transportation of gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and energy transition commodities.
Since February 2024, CCEC has sold or agreed to sell 14 container vessels, generating gross proceeds of approximately $814.3 million.
Upon completion of this sale, the company will retain one 13,312 TEU container vessel in its fleet, which is on fixed employment through 2033 with options to extend to 2039.