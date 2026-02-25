Australian company fined for unauthorised export of electronic waste to Singapore

A Melbourne, Australia-based company has been fined AU$19,800 (US$14,000) for hiding hazardous electronic waste (e-waste) in a container exported to Singapore.
The container, shipped by e-waste recycling company Weeebytes, was intercepted by Singapore authorities on March 24, 2025.
The shipment included large quantities of crushed hard drives, printed circuit boards, solar inverters, lithium-ion batteries, electrical power sources, and old transmitters.
The e-waste was hidden behind other goods and not properly declared by Weeebytes.
According to the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW), the company was aware of export requirements for hazardous waste but did not obtain an export permit under the Hazardous Waste (Regulation of Exports and Imports) Act 1989.
Weeebytes was required to return the container to Australia, arrange for lawful disposal of the e-waste at their own expense and to pay the AU$19,800 fine for the export of hazardous waste without a permit.
"Many electrical products contain hazardous substances including heavy metals such as lead, mercury and cadmium, and flame retardants, many of which are persistent organic pollutants," a DCCEEW spokesperson said. "If disposed of improperly, these substances can enter drinking water and soil, leading to serious human health concerns."
Additional information about importing and exporting hazardous waste is available via the DCCEEW official website.
Anyone who wishes to report information about the illegal import or export of waste may visit this link.