Australian company fined for unauthorised export of electronic waste to Singapore

The e-waste was hidden behind other goods and not properly declared by Weeebytes.

According to the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW), the company was aware of export requirements for hazardous waste but did not obtain an export permit under the Hazardous Waste (Regulation of Exports and Imports) Act 1989.

Weeebytes was required to return the container to Australia, arrange for lawful disposal of the e-waste at their own expense and to pay the AU$19,800 fine for the export of hazardous waste without a permit.