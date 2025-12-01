Australia expands grain-fed beef exports as US production falters

Six thousand Black Angus cattle chew on rolled barley, silage, cottonseed and molasses, fattening up in three rows of shaded pens under the hot Australian sun.

After an average of 90 days at the Gundamain feedlot, their weight can increase as much as 50 per cent to around 600 kilograms (1,323 lb), all to meet rising global demand for juicy grain-fed beef.

Gundamain is part of a structural change in the cattle industry in Australia, whose vast pasturelands and small population have made it the second-largest beef exporter, shipping meat worth $8.6 billion in the first nine months of this year, according to customs records.