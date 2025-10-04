Analysts: Falling ocean shipping rates put carrier profits at risk

A slump in ocean shipping demand has helped send ocean container rates to their lowest since January 2024, threatening profits at major carriers including Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.

The Drewry World Container Index (WCI), which tracks the off-contract "spot" rate to transport a 40-foot cargo container on major shipping lanes, dropped to roughly 20-month low of $1,669 per 40-foot container as of Thursday.

The rate for Shanghai to Los Angeles, the busiest container trade route, was down 58 per cent from a year ago to $2,196, Drewry said.