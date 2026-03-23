Berkshire Hathaway invests $1.8b in Japanese insurer Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings said on Monday it would form a strategic partnership with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway by initially selling a 2.49 per cent stake through a third-party allotment of treasury shares.

Berkshire Hathaway in 2019 kicked off a number of investments in Japanese trading companies and the firm has increased its stakes multiple times since then.

Tokio Marine expects to use the additional risk capacity that the partnership makes possible to pursue growth opportunities, while Berkshire's core reinsurance entity, National Indemnity, will gain access to Tokio Marine's global insurance portfolio, Tokio Marine said in a filing.