Bain Capital outbids rivals to acquire Everllence for $8.4b

Volkswagen has agreed to sell its diesel engine unit Everllence to Bain Capital in a deal generating proceeds of about €7.4 billion ($8.4 billion), beating out other private equity firms including one that had joined forces with Volkswagen's top shareholders.

The leveraged buyout deal is expected to be one of European industry's biggest carve-outs this year. Volkswagen has been seeking to free up cash at a time of deep cuts across the group's automotive operations.

A leveraged buyout is a deal in which a company is acquired largely with borrowed money.