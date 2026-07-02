AP Moller subsidiary to buy ship lessor Ocean Yield for undisclosed sum

A subsidiary of Denmark's AP Moller Holding has agreed to acquire Norwegian ship leasing company Ocean Yield from funds managed by private equity firm KKR for an undisclosed sum, the companies said on Thursday.

Oslo-headquartered Ocean Yield owns interests in more than 70 vessels, including gas carriers, container ships, LNG carriers, tankers and dry bulk vessels.

"We see Ocean Yield's business model, with its stable cash flow, as an excellent complement to our existing maritime portfolio," AP Moller Holding's Chief Financial Officer Martin Larsen said.