Amazon leads northern Brazil port traffic as shipping volumes rise in January

Transport between Brazilian ports moved 1.85 million tons of cargo in the north region during January 2026.

This volume represents a 5.8 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025, according to data from the National Agency for Waterway Transportation.

The Ministry of Ports and Airports said the growth confirms a rising trend for waterway transport driven by the demand for improved logistics. Minister of Ports and Airports Tomé Franca stated that, “Coastal shipping continues to gain ground as an efficient solution for cargo transportation in the country.”