Amazon leads northern Brazil port traffic as shipping volumes rise in January

Transport between Brazilian ports moved 1.85 million tons of cargo in the north region during January 2026.
This volume represents a 5.8 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025, according to data from the National Agency for Waterway Transportation.
The Ministry of Ports and Airports said the growth confirms a rising trend for waterway transport driven by the demand for improved logistics. Minister of Ports and Airports Tomé Franca stated that, “Coastal shipping continues to gain ground as an efficient solution for cargo transportation in the country.”
Amazonas recorded the highest volume with 1.29 million tons, while Pará handled 552,300 tons during the month. Goods from these states are primarily distributed to ports in the northeast and southeast regions to serve as consumption and redistribution hubs.
The National Agency for Waterway Transportation reported that bauxite was the main individual product transported, accounting for 875,100 tons.
Container shipments totalled 576,900 tons, while liquid bulk cargoes included 293,700 tons of petroleum derivatives and 69,300 tons of petroleum. Other essential materials moved for regional supply included 18,900 tons of cement and 16,900 tons of petroleum gas.