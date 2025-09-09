Alternative marine fuels uptake will speed up after 2030, shipping executives say

The use of alternative fuels in shipping will accelerate after 2030 as tighter emissions standards come into effect, in contrast to the stop-start transition for now, shipping executives told a conference in Singapore on Tuesday.

The take-off in this decade is expected to be gradual as shipping companies grapple with factors such as trade volatility and geopolitical uncertainty, but gains are expected in the following 10 years.

"Between 2030 and 2040, I think this is where we're going to see the real kind of volume shift to low carbon fuels," said Emma Mazhari, CEO at Maersk Oil Trading.