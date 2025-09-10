86 ships blacklisted in India over seafarer abandonment

The Indian Government, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), has blacklisted a total of 86 vessels whose Indian crews have been abandoned, detained, or arrested.

The DGS said it has been receiving repeated complaints and reports of abandonment, detention, or arrest of Indian seafarers on certain vessels. A majority of these vessels are operating without minimum mandatory documents, including valid P&I insurance cover, and in many cases, no response is received from the respective flag states or port states when approached.