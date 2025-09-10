86 ships blacklisted in India over seafarer abandonment
The Indian Government, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), has blacklisted a total of 86 vessels whose Indian crews have been abandoned, detained, or arrested.
The DGS said it has been receiving repeated complaints and reports of abandonment, detention, or arrest of Indian seafarers on certain vessels. A majority of these vessels are operating without minimum mandatory documents, including valid P&I insurance cover, and in many cases, no response is received from the respective flag states or port states when approached.
The agency said the situation is further aggravated by poor compliance from certain recruitment and placement service licence (RPSL) companies, with some vessels operating without proper Form–1 documentation for seafarers.
"Consequently, Indian seafarers and their families become the ultimate sufferers in abandonment cases—facing prolonged hardship, denial of wages, uncertainty of repatriation, and immense psychological distress," the DGS said.
"Such incidents not only cause severe hardship to seafarers and their families but also undermine India’s obligations under the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC), particularly in ensuring decent working conditions, repatriation, and wage protection."
Investigations and reviews of the abandonment cases carried out by the Director, Seamen’s Employment Offices (DSEO), and the Crew Branch of the DGS have revealed that a number of vessels are recurrently involved in abandonment cases.
The DSEO and DGS' Crew Branch found that Indian seafarers have suffered due to: non-payment of wages; lack of repatriation support; inhumane and unsafe working conditions; detention by port authorities and local agents; cheating and fraud cases; lack of genuine shipowners or non-availability of shipowners; lack of Insurance coverage and providers; and lack of proper statutory documentation.
A total of 86 vessels has been identified up to the year 2025, based on the gravity, recurrence, and enforcement challenges. Show cause notices have also been issued to several RPSL companies linked to such vessels.
In addition to the blacklisting of the 86 vessels, the DGS issued a directive indicating that no RPSL company shall recruit, engage, or deploy Indian seafarers on board the blacklisted vessels.
Where Indian seafarers are presently serving on board such vessels, the concerned RPSL shall ensure: prompt sign-off at the earliest possible port of call; and safe repatriation to India with settlement of wages, health, and welfare entitlements.
The DGS circular that also includes the names of the blacklisted vessels can be viewed here.