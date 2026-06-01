Ventia wins five-year extension to operate Australian Marine Complex

Ventia has secured a five-year contract extension worth approximately AU$133 million ($95.5 million) to manage and operate the Australian Marine Complex common user facility in Henderson, Western Australia.
The agreement is scheduled to commence in July 2027 following the expiration of the current term.
Under the contract with the Western Australian state government, the firm will continue providing continuous facility management, operations, marketing and business development services.
The company has managed the shipbuilding and maritime maintenance hub since mid-2022, coordinating activities for a range of defence and industry users.
Situated 23 kilometres south of Perth on Cockburn Sound, the state government-owned industrial precinct spans 400,000 square metres. The complex features six wharves, laydown and assembly areas, fabrication halls, and a floating dock and vessel transfer system.
Major commercial shipbuilders and contractors operating within the precinct include Austal, BAE Systems, and Civmec. Additionally, the Royal Australian Navy utilises the facility for the maintenance and sustainment of its Collins-class submarines and Anzac-class frigates.