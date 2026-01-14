US Navy awards $49.7m portal jib crane order to Konecranes

Konecranes has announced a $49.7 million portal jib order from the US Navy for a 175-ton heavy-lift crane. This latest order represents the sixth portal jib commissioned as part of an agreement initially announced in December 2019.
The crane was booked in January 2026 and is scheduled for delivery to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine. Under the original agreement, the US Navy retains the option to order one additional portal jib crane.
The heavy-lift portal crane will be manufactured in Wisconsin and installed at the Portsmouth facility. The design features a customised configuration that allows the crane to operate on both straight and curved tracks.
Konecranes stated that this specific crane design is intended for global use in other naval shipyards with similar configurations. The modular configuration of the jib enables it to be modified for different rail gauge sizes if the unit is moved to another shipyard in the future.