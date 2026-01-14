US Navy awards $49.7m portal jib crane order to Konecranes

Konecranes has announced a $49.7 million portal jib order from the US Navy for a 175-ton heavy-lift crane. This latest order represents the sixth portal jib commissioned as part of an agreement initially announced in December 2019.

The crane was booked in January 2026 and is scheduled for delivery to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine. Under the original agreement, the US Navy retains the option to order one additional portal jib crane.