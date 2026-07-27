US lawmakers propose legislation to support domestic shipbuilding

US Representatives Mike Kelly and Nathaniel Moran have introduced the shipbuilding investment and workforce act, aimed at strengthening the country's shipbuilding sector by encouraging long-term private investment in maritime manufacturing.
The proposed legislation would establish "maritime prosperity zones", modelled on the 2017 opportunity zones initiative, to attract investment into shipbuilding and related industries.
According to a 2025 report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the United States accounts for less than one per cent of the global commercial shipbuilding market, while China holds more than 53 per cent. A separate 2024 analysis by the same research organisation found that China operates 234 warships, compared with 219 in the US Navy.
The bill also complements wider efforts to develop a large-scale naval shipbuilding facility on the waterfront in Erie, Pennsylvania.
According to the lawmakers, the proposed shipyard is projected to create 1,000 direct jobs, with an estimated 2.67 additional jobs generated in the local economy for every shipyard position.
“Expanding America's shipbuilding production is vital for economic growth and national security,” Representative Kelly said. Representative Moran added, “US strength abroad depends on the revitalization of American shipyards.”
The proposal has received support from industry groups, including the Steel Manufacturers Association and the American Iron and Steel Institute, which said the legislation would help strengthen domestic supply chains.
Joshua H. Juel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Marine Commerce, said the legislation creates incentives to attract investment and support long-term industrial growth.