US lawmakers propose legislation to support domestic shipbuilding

US Representatives Mike Kelly and Nathaniel Moran have introduced the shipbuilding investment and workforce act, aimed at strengthening the country's shipbuilding sector by encouraging long-term private investment in maritime manufacturing.

The proposed legislation would establish "maritime prosperity zones", modelled on the 2017 opportunity zones initiative, to attract investment into shipbuilding and related industries.

According to a 2025 report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the United States accounts for less than one per cent of the global commercial shipbuilding market, while China holds more than 53 per cent. A separate 2024 analysis by the same research organisation found that China operates 234 warships, compared with 219 in the US Navy.