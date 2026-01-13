US Labor Department awards $13.8m in funding for shipbuilding workforce training

The US Department of Labor has awarded nearly US$14 million in funding to support the development of programs aimed at rebuilding the US maritime industry and workforce.

Administered by the department’s Bureau of International Labor Affairs, the department awarded US$8 million to Delaware County Community College and US$5.8 million to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

The funding will be used in the training of aspiring American shipyard workers through hands-on programs developed in conjunction with international partners.