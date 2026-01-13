US Labor Department awards $13.8m in funding for shipbuilding workforce training

The US Department of Labor has awarded nearly US$14 million in funding to support the development of programs aimed at rebuilding the US maritime industry and workforce.
Administered by the department’s Bureau of International Labor Affairs, the department awarded US$8 million to Delaware County Community College and US$5.8 million to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.
The funding will be used in the training of aspiring American shipyard workers through hands-on programs developed in conjunction with international partners.
“In line with President Trump’s executive orders, these projects will help train our next generation of shipbuilders and ensure the skills critical to revitalizing our shipbuilding industry are developed here at home,” said Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer.
The department said the projects will develop a specialised, internationally recognised curriculum on shipbuilding trades to expand apprenticeship opportunities in the United States, working directly with US shipyards and supporting innovation in areas such as modular and icebreaker technology.
The department added that the initiative seeks to revitalise and rebuild the US maritime industry and workforce, while also promoting national security and economic prosperity.