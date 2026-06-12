UK shipbuilder Cammell Laird acquired by new owner

UK shipbuilding and engineering conglomerate Balaena has acquired the APCL Group, the operator of three UK shipyards including Cammell Laird.

"Not only will the new enterprise provide the basis for increased support to UK defence interests, and underpin the UK Government’s industrial strategy, but it will also offer one of the UK’s most comprehensive commercial ship repair and refit networks, serving operators in the offshore energy, cargo, cruise, and ferry sectors," Balaena said on Wednesday, June 10.

The enlarged group will provide enhanced drydocking, hull fabrication, and life extension services, "reducing vessel downtime and strengthening Britain’s position as a competitive hub for global ship repair," Balaena added.