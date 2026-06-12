UK shipbuilder Cammell Laird acquired by new owner

UK shipbuilding and engineering conglomerate Balaena has acquired the APCL Group, the operator of three UK shipyards including Cammell Laird.
"Not only will the new enterprise provide the basis for increased support to UK defence interests, and underpin the UK Government’s industrial strategy, but it will also offer one of the UK’s most comprehensive commercial ship repair and refit networks, serving operators in the offshore energy, cargo, cruise, and ferry sectors," Balaena said on Wednesday, June 10.
The enlarged group will provide enhanced drydocking, hull fabrication, and life extension services, "reducing vessel downtime and strengthening Britain’s position as a competitive hub for global ship repair," Balaena added.
The integration of Balaena’s modern facilities in Gibraltar and Padstow with the APCL Group’s infrastructure in Tyne, Birkenhead and Falmouth will a ship repair and shipbuilding group with a network of 12 dry docks and a reach across the UK and the Mediterranean.
"Together, under the one Balaena brand, they will provide a unified customer interface and flexible operational base, enabling Balaena to respond quickly to defence and commercial requirements and deliver consistent quality and reliability to clients worldwide," the company said.
Balaena plans to invest in modernising APCL’s facilities, expanding capacity for ship repair, offshore fabrication, and low-emission propulsion systems. A new national skills and apprenticeship programme will also be launched in partnership with local colleges and maritime training bodies.