UK, Australian firms ink agreement to strengthen ship design and engineering capacity

Naval architecture firm BMT and Australian shipbuilder Austal have entered into an agreement to provide scalable ship design and engineering capability, supporting the delivery of shipbuilding programs.

The agreement will establish an enterprise-level framework that will enable Austal to access specialist resources as project demands fluctuate and create a dedicated platform for closer collaboration on commercial ship projects.

Under the agreement, effective this month, BMT will provide naval architecture and engineering services to support the delivery of ship design and technical integration activities. This scalable model will enable Austal to respond efficiently to peak project requirements, reducing schedule risk while maintaining focus on core shipbuilding operations.