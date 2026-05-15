UAE shipbuilders join forces under new consortium

AD Ports Group has formed the Consortium of UAE Shipbuilders to provide a unified platform for vessel repair, shipbuilding and marine engineering. This initiative aims to align national industrial capabilities and improve visibility across project pipelines.

The initial group includes national entities such as SAFEEN Drydocks, Premier Marine Engineering Services and Dubai Shipbuilding and Engineering. Other participants involved in the launch are Al Seer Marine, Dutch Oriental, JOME Engineering, Saifee, Blue Gulf Ship Builders and MBK Marine Industries.

Noatum Maritime, a subsidiary of AD Ports, will lead the consortium to coordinate the domestic maritime sector. The platform is designed to allow small and medium-sized companies to access larger projects in both local and international markets, the company noted.