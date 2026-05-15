UAE shipbuilders join forces under new consortium

AD Ports Group has formed the Consortium of UAE Shipbuilders to provide a unified platform for vessel repair, shipbuilding and marine engineering. This initiative aims to align national industrial capabilities and improve visibility across project pipelines.
The initial group includes national entities such as SAFEEN Drydocks, Premier Marine Engineering Services and Dubai Shipbuilding and Engineering. Other participants involved in the launch are Al Seer Marine, Dutch Oriental, JOME Engineering, Saifee, Blue Gulf Ship Builders and MBK Marine Industries.
Noatum Maritime, a subsidiary of AD Ports, will lead the consortium to coordinate the domestic maritime sector. The platform is designed to allow small and medium-sized companies to access larger projects in both local and international markets, the company noted.
Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, indicated that alignment across the sector would enhance competitiveness and help the country to, “play a more prominent role in global maritime trade and manufacturing.”
Noatum Maritime currently provides repair capabilities through SAFEEN Drydocks, which operates as a joint venture with Premier Marine Engineering Services. This entity recently expanded its international operations following the acquisition of the Balenciaga Shipyard in Spain.
The consortium intends to focus on enabling more efficient procurement and supporting coordinated execution across the maritime value chain.