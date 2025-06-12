Tyovene acquires Olkiluoto shipyard to expand production capacity

Tyovene, a subsidiary of Summa Defence, has acquired the Olkiluoto shipyard from Aslemetals. The deal includes the shipyard’s buildings and equipment, and the associated land lease will also transfer with the purchase.

The company said the acquisition is intended to significantly expand its newbuilding and repair capabilities. Tyovene’s Managing Director, Juha Granqvist, said production at the site is planned to begin this summer, with investments in facilities and equipment scheduled for the summer and early autumn.