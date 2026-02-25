Three Japanese shipbuilders added to Chinese commerce ministry's export control list

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce recently added 20 Japanese entities including three shipbuilders to its export control list, which will take effect from the date of the announcement on February 24, 2026.

The ministry said that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan Marine United, IHI Power Systems, and 17 other entities were added to the list as these are all involved in, "enhancing Japan's military capabilities."

Entities in China are prohibited from exporting dual-use items to the 20 entities, and foreign organisations and individuals are prohibited from transferring or providing dual-use items originating in China to the same 20 entities.