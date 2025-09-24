Swan Defence signs offshore vessel MOU with Royal IHC

The companies said the collaboration will examine opportunities to construct offshore construction vessels, pipe-laying vessels, and multi-purpose offshore support vessels at SDHD’s shipyard at Pipavav Port in Gujarat.

Vivek Merchant, Director of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, said, “We are delighted to partner with Royal IHC at a time when the industry is witnessing a growing demand for offshore vessels capable of serving both oil and gas and renewable energy markets. This collaboration positions us to address these emerging opportunities.”

SDHD’s Pipavav yard includes what the company stated is India’s largest dry dock, measuring 662 metres by 65 metres, with a fabrication capacity of 144,000 tonnes per year.