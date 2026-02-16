State-backed Scottish shipbuilder Coastal Workboats enters administration

Scottish government-funded shipbuilder Coastal Workboats has entered into administration following what the company's said were "financial challenges."

The company had specialised in the manufacture of small workboats for the research, towage, and aquaculture sectors. However, five vessels are still unfinished at its facilities in Stornoway in the Outer Hebrides.

FRP Advisory, which has been appointed as administrator, said that Coastal Workboats was beset by financial challenges in 2025, "in part due to design issues and supply chain delays [that] impacted progress on vessel build timescales and placed considerable pressure on the company's cashflow."