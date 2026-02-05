South Korea's HJ Shipbuilding reports eight-fold YOY profit jump in 2025

Thanks to increased revenue from shipbuilding operations and an improvement in profit structure, South Korean shipbuilder HJ Shipbuilding and Construction (HJSC) saw its 2025 operating profit surge more than eight-fold year-on-year.

For full year 2025, HJSC achieved operating revenues of KRW1.9997 trillion (US$1.4 billion), representing a six per cent year-on-year increase. Operating profit reached KRW67 billion (US$46 million), surging 824.8 per cent year-on-year from the 2024 operating profit of KRW7.2 billion (US$4.9 million).

The company's net profit meanwhile stood at KRW51.4 billion (US$35 million), marking an 884.6 per cent increase year-on-year.