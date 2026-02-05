South Korea's HJ Shipbuilding reports eight-fold YOY profit jump in 2025

Thanks to increased revenue from shipbuilding operations and an improvement in profit structure, South Korean shipbuilder HJ Shipbuilding and Construction (HJSC) saw its 2025 operating profit surge more than eight-fold year-on-year.
For full year 2025, HJSC achieved operating revenues of KRW1.9997 trillion (US$1.4 billion), representing a six per cent year-on-year increase. Operating profit reached KRW67 billion (US$46 million), surging 824.8 per cent year-on-year from the 2024 operating profit of KRW7.2 billion (US$4.9 million).
The company's net profit meanwhile stood at KRW51.4 billion (US$35 million), marking an 884.6 per cent increase year-on-year.
HJSC's shipbuilding division saw improvements in both revenue and profit structure by 2025. With its contribution having fallen to just 18 per cent of total revenue in 2022, the shipbuilding division achieved rapid recovery as the shipbuilding industry gradually picked up, and the division contributed nearly 50 per cent of group revenue by 2025.
The company's engineering and construction division meanwhile an order value of KRW2.5 trillion (US$1.7 billion) in 2025, exceeding its annual target.
Regarding its profit structure, HJSC stated that by implementing an order selection strategy focused on environmentally friendly, high-value-added vessels, the company has enhanced its profitability.
With the IMO tightening carbon emission regulations, orders for eco-friendly vessels have surged. HJSC is now focusing on constructing environmentally advanced vessels such as methanol-powered containerships, LNG-powered container ships, and LNG bunkering vessels.